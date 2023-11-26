By Euronews with News wires

The latest developments from the Ukraine war.

Russia has claimed that it has shot down two Ukrainian missiles heading towards its territory over the Sea of ​​Azov, hours after reporting Ukrainian drone attacks in three Russian regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Russian air defence located and destroyed two Ukrainian missiles over the Azov Sea area,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a summit on fluctuating food prices in Ukraine went ahead, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying that he had held bilateral talks with the leaders of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, Switzerland, Alain Berset, and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite.

The President noted that the parties had discussed a range of issues related to the defense of Ukraine, cooperation, and paid special attention to the humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine".

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Russian invasion and Russia's blockade of Ukrainian exports had caused food prices to fluctuate, the situation on international markets to become unstable, and the situation in regions that are critically dependent on grain imports to deteriorate.

As a result of the Grain from Ukraine Forum, on November 25 alone, $100 million (around €91m) was raised to purchase Ukrainian grain for the countries that need it most, informed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Grain from Ukraine press conference.

Lithuania will allocate 2 million euros by the end of this year as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative, this was stated by the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite.

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Switzerland Alain Berset, and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonite personally attended the second Grain from Ukraine Summit.

The participants of the event were addressed in video format by President of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of Guatemala Alejandro Jammattei, and President of Estonia Alar Karis. The Prime Ministers of Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Cape Verde, Finland, Iceland, Portugal, Sweden, and Romania also delivered video messages.