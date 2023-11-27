EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

British intelligence says Russian losses have increased in recent weeks

Ukrainian tankists ride on a tank Leopard 1A5 on a snow-covered ground not far from the front line in Kharkiv region on November 24, 2023.
Ukrainian tankists ride on a tank Leopard 1A5 on a snow-covered ground not far from the front line in Kharkiv region on November 24, 2023. Copyright ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP
By Euronews with AFP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The battle for Avdiivka is continuing, with Russian troops having failed at their latest attempt to block the main roads accessing the strategic Ukrainian city.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ukrainian press agency Euromaiden, Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions in Avdiivka - a symbol of Ukrainian defence in the eastern Donbass region.

British intelligence says Russian losses in Ukraine have increased in recent weeks.

A report released on Monday shows that 930 Russian soldiers on average were killed each day in November. That's 140 more than the previous record, set in March at the height of Russian attacks on the town of Bakhmut.

British intelligence did not provide information about Ukrainian losses.

Meanwhile, a group of wives of Russian soldiers have made an appeal for the return of their husbands. In a petition criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin, they say they'll fight until their husbands "are safe at home".

The soldiers' wives claim problems on the frontline are being swept under the carpet so as not to jeopardise Putin's re-election next year.

There is currently no information on how many wives of the mobilized soldiers are taking part in the protests, or sympathizing with the cause.

And in Kharkiv, Ukrainian troops praised the range of the Leopard tanks donated by Denmark.

Copenhagen delivered the first tanks in September 2023. Over the coming weeks, Kyiv will receive 10 more Leopard tanks, as well as extra ammunition and vehicles from Germany.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Ukraine war: Russia downs 'dozens' of Ukrainian missiles headed for Moscow

Ukraine war in maps: Moscow downplays its inability to repel Kyiv’s forces on Dnipro river

Recent Ukrainian advances hard to turn into war breakthrough, warn experts

Russia Kyiv Ukraine war Russia's war in Ukraine