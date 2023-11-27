By Euronews with AFP

The battle for Avdiivka is continuing, with Russian troops having failed at their latest attempt to block the main roads accessing the strategic Ukrainian city.

According to Ukrainian press agency Euromaiden, Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions in Avdiivka - a symbol of Ukrainian defence in the eastern Donbass region.

British intelligence says Russian losses in Ukraine have increased in recent weeks.

A report released on Monday shows that 930 Russian soldiers on average were killed each day in November. That's 140 more than the previous record, set in March at the height of Russian attacks on the town of Bakhmut.

British intelligence did not provide information about Ukrainian losses.

Meanwhile, a group of wives of Russian soldiers have made an appeal for the return of their husbands. In a petition criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin, they say they'll fight until their husbands "are safe at home".

The soldiers' wives claim problems on the frontline are being swept under the carpet so as not to jeopardise Putin's re-election next year.

There is currently no information on how many wives of the mobilized soldiers are taking part in the protests, or sympathizing with the cause.

And in Kharkiv, Ukrainian troops praised the range of the Leopard tanks donated by Denmark.

Copenhagen delivered the first tanks in September 2023. Over the coming weeks, Kyiv will receive 10 more Leopard tanks, as well as extra ammunition and vehicles from Germany.