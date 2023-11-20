By Euronews

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina reports on the latest developments from Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces establish bridgeheads on the east bank of the Kherson region.

Ukrainian and Russian forces are continuing combat operations in eastern and southern Ukraine. However, the rainy weather will likely continue to slow the pace of combat operations until winter conditions fully set in.

Over the weekend, Kyiv reported that Ukrainian forces had established bridgeheads on the east bank of the Kherson region and attacked near Krynky – around 40 kilometres from Kherson city, and Poyma – around 15 kilometres from Kherson and Pishchanivka.

The Ukrainian General Staff stated that one of the main operational objectives for Ukrainian ground operations on the east bank is to prevent Russian shelling of Ukrainian civilians on the west bank of the Kherson region, particularly near Kherson City.

