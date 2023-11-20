EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Ukraine war in maps: Kyiv’s forces establish bridgeheads on east bank of Kherson region

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina
Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina reports on the latest developments from Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces establish bridgeheads on the east bank of the Kherson region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian and Russian forces are continuing combat operations in eastern and southern Ukraine. However, the rainy weather will likely continue to slow the pace of combat operations until winter conditions fully set in.

Over the weekend, Kyiv reported that Ukrainian forces had established bridgeheads on the east bank of the Kherson region and attacked near Krynky – around 40 kilometres from Kherson city, and Poyma – around 15 kilometres from Kherson and Pishchanivka.

The Ukrainian General Staff stated that one of the main operational objectives for Ukrainian ground operations on the east bank is to prevent Russian shelling of Ukrainian civilians on the west bank of the Kherson region, particularly near Kherson City. 

Watch Euronews' report in the video player above to learn more.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Ukraine war: Kyiv claims advances near Dnieper river as Moscow and Kyiv targeted by drone attacks

Ukraine war: Kyiv reports increase in drone attacks launched by Moscow as rescue workers killed

Ukraine says its forces are now on east bank of Dnipro river

Ukraine Russia Ukraine war