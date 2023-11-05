NewsWorldGaza Israel Hamas war: Pictures of the week A boy looks as people search for survivors and the bodies of victims through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli bombardment, in Al-Maghazi, Gaza Strip on Sunday - Copyright Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images By Saskia O'Donoghue Published on 05/11/2023 - 16:46•Updated 16:52 Share this articleCommentsShare this articleFacebookTwitterFlipboardSendRedditMessengerLinkedinVK A selection of some of the most impactful pictures as Israel Hamas conflict spills into a fourth week. View Gallery10 PhotosShare this articleComments You might also like ‘A curse to be a parent in Gaza’: Inside the region where more than 3,600 children have been killed Israel says it has completed the encirclement of Gaza City Internet and phone lines cut off in Gaza, Israel strikes refugee camp, Rafah crossing opens for some This week in pictures Hamas Gaza City Gaza attack Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Hamas war