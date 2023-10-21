EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Israel Hamas war: Pictures of the week

Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City on Monday
Copyright AP Photo/Abed Khaled
By Euronews
A selection of some of the most impactful pictures as Israel Hamas conflict spills into second week.

This week in pictures Hamas The Gaza Strip Gaza attack Palestine Israel Hamas war