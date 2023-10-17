By AP

Special Operations Forces claim nine Russian helicopters, an anti-aircraft missile system and an ammunition warehouse were destroyed in an attack on the cities of Berdyansk and Luhansk in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine

Ukraine says its military carried out one of the most destructive attacks on Russian air assets since the beginning of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later confirmed the assault used longer-range ATACMS ballistic missiles donated by the US

”Today I express special gratitude to the United States," Zelenskyy said in his evening address, adding that the missiles “have proven themselves.”

The United States has quietly delivered a small number of long-range ballistic missiles that Ukraine said it urgently needed and that were promised by President Joe Biden promised last month.

The arrival of the missiles at the warfront gives Ukraine a critical ability to strike Russian targets that are farther away, allowing Ukrainian forces to stay safely out of range. The officials were not authorised to publicly discuss the matter before an official announcement and spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.

Ukrainian forces want to use the missiles to help fuel their counteroffensive as it heads into the muddy and colder winter months, enabling troops to strike behind Russian lines while staying out of firing range.