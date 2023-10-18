Ukraine War: Three people killed in Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine

By Euronews with wires

The latest attacks come a day after Ukraine announced it had used US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles against Russia for the first time.

Russian missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine killed two people in the early hours of Wednesday, local authorities said.

Regional governor Yuriy Malashko said Russia "launched six missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia city" between 1:33 am and 1:48 am local time.

"Two people were killed and three were injured as a result of the impact," police said, adding that one of the missiles had hit a building.

According to emergency services, it was a residential building, and the attack destroyed storeys three to five.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence uploaded footage of what it said were Russian drone operators conducting combat operations against Ukrainian troops near Verbove village in Zaporizhzhia.

A residential building destroyed following Russian missile strikes

Europe's largest nuclear power plant is located in the region, about 50 kilometres from the city of Zaporizhzhia which is occupied by Russian forces.

A little further north, the Dnipro region was also bombed. Houses in the village of Oboukhiva were destroyed, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

A 31-year-old woman was killed and four people injured, according to the Interior Minister.

Russia targets Ukrainian towns every night, often located far from the front line, and systematically denies causing civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks in recent weeks, far behind enemy lines on Russian territory.

Russia again claimed to have destroyed 28 drones on Tuesday night over the border regions of Kursk and Belgorod, as well as in the Black Sea.

Kyiv's special forces claimed responsibility for destructive strikes on airfields in Russian-held territory.