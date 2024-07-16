By Euronews with Video by Abby Chitty

A key pediatric hospital in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has partially resumed medical services one week after suffering extensive damage in a Russian missile attack.

Work is continuing to rebuild the medical facility, with heavy equipment being used to clear debris from the hospital grounds.

Flowers and stuffed animals were placed at the hospital entrance where it is believed a missile struck.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy had said last week the equivalent of $9.6 million (€8.82m) would be allocated in order to rebuild the hospital.

“I don’t know what the rules of war are if they hit a children’s hospital where children are being saved and given life,” said the father of one of the patients.

Emergency workers respond at the Okhmatdyt children's hospital hit by Russian missiles, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 8, 2024. Alex Babenko/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

The hospital, which is the biggest one for children in all of Ukraine, had been partially levelled by a Russian missile last Monday.

At least 44 people were killed and dozens of children already battling life-threatening diseases were injured.

The 10-story hospital was caring for 627 patients at the time of the attack, according to the Ukrainian health minister.

The strike on the hospital was internationally condemned, as it interrupted open-heart surgery and forced young cancer patients to take their treatment outdoors.

It took place during Russia’s heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in almost four months and one of the deadliest of the entire war, according to Ukrainian officials.