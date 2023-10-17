09:15

Palestinians say Israel shelling areas where civilians told to seek refuge

Palestinians in Gaza reported intense bombardments early Tuesday near the southern towns of Khan Younis and Rafah, where Israel ordered civilians to seek refuge.

Israeli bombs hit areas west and southeast of Khan Younis and west of Rafah, according to local reports.

Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, where the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt lies.

International mediators are pressing for a deal to allow aid in and refugees with foreign passports out, though the crossing remains closed.

Details of causalities were not immediately available.

Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing in the Gaza Strip, on Monday, Oct.16, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

(AP)