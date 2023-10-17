Follow our live updates on day 11 of the Israel Hamas war.
Summary
- US President Joe Biden is expected in Israel on Wednesday
- Some 600,000 Gazans have fled the north, following Israel's evacuation order. 100,000 are estimated to remain in Gaza City
- More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks. Overnight airstrikes killed 71
- Hospitals in the Gaza Strip are collapsing, says the UN aid chief
- Only hours of water, electricity and fuel are left in Gaza
- Iran's foreign minister warns pro-Iranian groups in the region could soon attack Israel
Palestinians say Israel shelling areas where civilians told to seek refuge
Palestinians in Gaza reported intense bombardments early Tuesday near the southern towns of Khan Younis and Rafah, where Israel ordered civilians to seek refuge.
Israeli bombs hit areas west and southeast of Khan Younis and west of Rafah, according to local reports.
Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, where the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt lies.
International mediators are pressing for a deal to allow aid in and refugees with foreign passports out, though the crossing remains closed.
Details of causalities were not immediately available.
(AP)
Thousands of US troops sent deployment notices
The Pentagon has asked 2,000 troops to prepare for possible deployment in response to the Israel Hamas war, according to two anonymous US officials.
The troops would cover a variety of support roles, such as medical role or explosive ordnance assistance, and providing additional security at gate crossings, one official said.
They would not be sent to Israel but could be deployed to countries in the wider region, one of the officials said.
Biden to visit Israel tomorrow
The US president will travel to Israel on Wednesday to show support for his country's principal ally in the Middle East.
The announcement, made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, comes amid rising concerns that the fighting between Hamas and Israel could spill over into the region.
Biden will reportedly then go to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders.
Blinken's announcement followed hours of talks with Israeli officials, as well as an invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
As the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip grows increasingly dire, Blinken also said the US and Israel had agreed to develop a plan for bringing aid to civilians in the besieged enclave.
The plan is set to include the possibility of "creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm’s way."
“We share Israel’s concern that Hamas may seize or destroy aid entering Gaza or otherwise prevent it from reaching the people who need it,” Blinken said.
Iranian FM warns of 'pre-emptive action' in coming hours
Iran's foreign minister has warned of a preemptive strike against Israel in the coming hours.
He said Iranian-backed groups, such as Hezbollah in south Lebanon, will not allow Israeli forces to do what they want in Gaza without consequences.
Tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border have been high since Israel began its reprisals against Hamas in Gaza.
Hezbollah militants have fired on Israeli positions in limited skirmishes, while Israel has responded with shelling and strikes.
Fears are growing that this could become a new front in the war with the involvement of Hezbollah, though cross-border exchanges have currently been limited in scope.
Yesterday US President Joe Biden warned Iran not to get involved.