Breaking news. Brussels police 'shoot and arrest' suspect in killing of Swedish football fans

Police cordon off an area where a shooting took place in the center of Brussels, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Police cordon off an area where a shooting took place in the center of Brussels, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Copyright AP
By David Mac DougallEuronews with AP, AFP
The incident happened in a cafe in the Brussels neighbourhood of Schaerbeek

Police in Brussels have reportedly shot and arrested a suspect in the killing of two Swedish football fans. 

A spokesperson for the federal prosecutor's office said the suspect, believed to be a radicalised Tunisian national living illegally in Belgium, had been arrested in the city's Schaerbeek neighbourhood, where a building had been searched during the night. 

"The police opened fire" the spokesperson said, but would not confirm if the suspect was hit or not. 

Meanwhile Belgian media sources are reporting the suspect was shot and killed. 

This is a developing story and our journalists are working to update the information.

