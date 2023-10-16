Police in Belgium say two people killed in a shooting in Brussels

By Euronews

The shooting comes at a time of increased vigilance linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has heightened tension in several European nations.

Media reports aired amateur videos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon, and Belgian broadcasters said the two victims were Swedes. The gunman is said to be on the run.

The Swedish national team was scheduled to play Belgium at Heysel Stadium later in the evening, some five kilometres away.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived soon at the scene, and sealed off the immediate neighbourhood. She declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

Our journalists are working on this story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.