07:48

Iran claims not involved in Hamas offensive

Iran has denied any involvement in the unprecedented attacks launched by Hamas within Israel.

“We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine, however, we are not involved in Palestine’s response as it is taken solely by Palestine itself,” Iran’s mission to the UN said in a statement.

“The resolute measures taken by Palestine constitute a wholly legitimate defence against seven decades of oppressive occupation and heinous crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime,” the statement added.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Iran's Revolutionary Guards helped plot the attack against its enemy Israel over several weeks, giving the green light for an assault at a meeting in Beirut last Monday.

A spokesman for Hamas, Ghazi Hamad, told the BBC that the militant group had received support from its ally Iran. Others have helped too, he told the broadcaster without naming them.

US officials say they haven’t seen evidence of Tehran’s involvement.

Iran and Israel are key regional enemies in the Middle East, with Tehran supporting Palestine and at times openly calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.

Both countries also compete regionally, trying to assert their influence and interests at the expense of the other.