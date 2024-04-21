EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Live. Israel carries out largest operation in West Bank since October 7th attacks

Supporters of the religious party Jamaat-e-Islami take part in a rally against Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and to show solidarity with the Palestinians, in Lahore, Pakistan
Supporters of the religious party Jamaat-e-Islami take part in a rally against Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and to show solidarity with the Palestinians, in Lahore, Pakistan Copyright K.M. Chaudary/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright K.M. Chaudary/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Daniel Harper
After an explosion at an Iraqi army base on Saturday, Israeli forces are now conducting anti-terrorist operations in the West Bank, with multiple deaths and injuries of Palestinians and Israelis.

Israel is carrying out its largest operation within the West Bank since the attacks on October 7th. 

Israeli military claims it killed 10 "terrorists" at the Nur al-Shams refugee camp, while the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported 14 people killed, including at least one child, as well as mass arrests.

This happens as the US House of Representatives has approved $26.4 billion in aid to Israel, as part of a wider package on foreign aid which still needs to pass the Senate.

