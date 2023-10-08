World's biggest sailing race held in Trieste in Italy

Over 1,700 boats have taken part the Regatta Barcolana, a massive international sailing regatta.

It's the world's biggest sailing race and it takes place every year in the Gulf of Trieste on the second Sunday in October.

But due to the lack of wind, the regatta was shortened at the first buoy.

Arca SGR, skippered by Furio Benussi, won the 55th edition of the Autumn Cup.

In second place, Prosecco DOC won in a duel with Way Of Life.

The winners crossed the finish line after 1h 49m 55s.