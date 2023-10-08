Rally in Barcelona against plan to grant Catalan separatists an amnesty

Right-wing officials joined a mass rally in Barcelona on Sunday to protest plans to grant jailed Catalan separatists an amnesty.

It's being considered by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to get their political support for a new left-wing government that would be headed by him.

The separatists are serving sentences for sedition after organising an illegal independence referendum in Catalonia in 2017.

Spain remains in political limbo after it held an inconclusive election in July.