Rally in Barcelona against plan to grant Catalan separatists an amnesty

Rally in Barcelona to protest plans to grant jailed Catalan separatists an amnesty, October 8th 2023
Rally in Barcelona to protest plans to grant jailed Catalan separatists an amnesty, October 8th 2023 Copyright Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Daniel Bellamy with AP
Right-wing officials joined a mass rally in Barcelona on Sunday to protest plans to grant jailed Catalan separatists an amnesty.

It's being considered by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to get their political support for a new left-wing government that would be headed by him.

The separatists are serving sentences for sedition after organising an illegal independence referendum in Catalonia in 2017.

Spain remains in political limbo after it held an inconclusive election in July.

