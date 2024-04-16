EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Spanish left puts housing front and centre in EU elections campaign

A woman hangs clothes to dry on her balcony of a housing block in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 13, 2024.
A woman hangs clothes to dry on her balcony of a housing block in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Copyright AP
By Euronews
June's European Parliament elections will see governments working hard to turn out young voters with promises of change.

Housing will be one of the main axes of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's campaign ahead of the European elections, as housing and rental prices have risen by up to 70% in the last decade. 

In response to the soaring costs, architect Iñaki Alonso and 17 other families took the initiative in 2018 to build the first cooperative in Madrid. A building with common spaces for neighbours, its residents enjoy two-bedroom apartments for about €650 euros per month. 

