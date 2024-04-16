By Euronews with EBU

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says that of the 266,940 migrants trying to reach Europe last year, 97% made the treacherous sea crossing from North Africa.

Spain’s coastguard has rescued more than 400 migrants travelling in seven boats and trying to reach Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

52 women and 33 children were among those trying to reach Spain’s Canary Island group.

The biggest number of arrivals was logged in Lanzarote, where 209 people of sub-Saharan and North African descent arrived.

"The first boat arrived early today with 48 people on board and now three boats have arrived and have been picked up,” said Enrique Espinosa, the manager of Lanzarote’s Security and Emergency Consortium.

More and more migrants are making the treacherous crossing from North Africa to ports in Europe, often with the aim of reaching an EU country.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said that of the 266,940 migrants that landed in southern European countries last year, 97% arrived by sea.