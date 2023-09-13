Romania builds bomb shelters close to Ukrainian border

By Euronews with AFP, AP

The decision to build such infrastructure comes as drone debris has been spotted multiple times in the past week close to the border with Ukraine.

NATO member Romania has begun building air-raid shelters near the border with Ukraine.

The objective is none other than to protect the local population from Russian drones and missiles that have supposedly fallen on Romanian territory after being fired at Ukrainian targets close to the borderline.

According to Romanian authorities, these air-raid shelters are the first in what could be a long series of such shelters.

"The shelters we are building now are not aesthetically pleasing because it is a quick intervention," Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said.

The inhabitants felt unsafe and we tried to do something for them. But we will make big investments in all the villages."

Drone debris found close to border

It was made public Wednesday that some Russian drones had been found fourteen kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

Two helicopters from the Romanian Air Force were deployed with specialist teams to Nufaru and Victoria in the eastern Tulcea county where “fragments that could have come from a drone” are spread over an area of "several tens of meters,” the Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.

In the early morning, Russia bombed the river ports of Izmail and Remi, both on the Ukrainian side of the Danube.

This is not the first time it has done so, nor is it the first time that remains of alleged Russian devices have landed on NATO territory.

Romanian Army soldiers build a bomb shelter in the village of Plauru, Danube Delta, 300kms east of Bucharest, Romania, on September 12, 2023. MIHAI BARBU/AFP or licensors

Wednesday's findings are the third such discovery on Romanian soil since last Thursday. They come during sustained attacks by Russian forces on Ukraine’s Danube ports as Moscow aims to disrupt Ukraine's ability to export grain to world markets.

While it’s unclear whether Romania has determined where or when the drones were launched, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said of drone fragment findings on Saturday that they were “similar to those used by the Russian army.”

Iohannis said it indicated there had been “an absolutely unacceptable violation of the sovereign airspace of Romania, a NATO ally, with real risks to the security of Romanian citizens in the area.”

Asked about the previous drone fragment findings, Prime Minister Ciolacu said on Wednesday: “No one attacked us and no one is attacking us.”

“Some remains jumped from a drone that was hit by the Ukrainian army. It didn’t have explosives, it didn’t have anything that could harm the citizens.”

Last week, Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations approved measures allowing authorities to issue localised text message alerts or sound alarms to warn inhabitants “adjacent to the conflict areas” in Ukraine of incidents or potential incidents.