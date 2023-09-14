By Maria Mois with Euronews

The government has warned people in eight villages to take cover in the shelters if they hear an air raid alert.

NATO member Romania has built drone shelters for villagers along its border with Ukraine after the area was showered with debris from Russian UAVs.

The concrete bunkers built in the Danube delta are a metre and a half high and ten metres long.

People living in eight villages in the area have been warned to run to the shelters if an air raid warning is sounded by the authorities.

Euronews journalist Maria Mois went to see the new fortifications. You can see her full report above.