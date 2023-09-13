By Euronews with AP

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine launched 10 cruise missiles and three sea drones at a shipyard in Sevastopol, the home of Russia's Black Sea fleet.

Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on the Sevastopol shipyard in Russian-annexed Crimea on Wednesday morning, causing a large fire and injuring 24 people, Russian authorities reported.

The attack on the shipyard appeared to be one of the biggest in recent weeks, even though the Crimean peninsula, annexed from Ukraine by Russia in 2014, has been a frequent target in the 18-month-old war.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine launched 10 cruise missiles at the shipyard and three sea drones at Russian ships in the Black Sea.

It added that seven missiles were shot down and all the sea drones were destroyed but some of the missiles damaged two ships that were being repaired in the shipyard.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who rarely acknowledge Kyiv’s responsibility for attacks on Crimea or Russian regions.

The Sevastopol Shipyard is of strategic importance to Russia as vessels in its Black Sea fleet are being repaired there.