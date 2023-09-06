By AFP

Associated Press journalists at the scene saw covered bodies on the ground and emergency workers extinguishing fires at market stalls, with blackened mangled cars nearby

Russian shelling on Wednesday has killed at least 16 people and wounded 20 others at a market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, the country's prime minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Associated Press journalists at the scene saw covered bodies on the ground and emergency workers extinguishing fires at market stalls, with blackened mangled cars nearby.

Prime Minister Denys Smyhal said the number of dead was expected to rise.

The attack came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukraine’s capital, where he was expected to announce more than $1 billion in new American funding in a display of Washington’s unflagging support for Kyiv’s fight.

Our journalists are working on this story and will bring you an update when more information is available.