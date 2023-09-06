Estoril Conferences 2023: How can we 'Re-Humanise our World'?

By Johan Bodinier

This year's edition aims at discussing how we can 'Re-Humanize our World'

In Portugal, the Estoril Conferences aim to put human beings back at the centre of our world.

This two-day event brings together a wide range of participants to address global challenges.

Former presidents, Nobel Prize winners, artists and environmental activists came together to share their expertise, with the common mission of fighting disinformation.

The conferences aim to be a place for sharing knowledge, where the themes covered (namely, People, Planet, Peace and New Policies) are to be addressed by some of the brightest minds in the world.

The objective: to understand the rapid evolution that our world is experiencing, and to equip new generations to understand it as best as possible.

“What we see today is that the changes that the world and Europe are facing are very rapid. And, of course, these conferences are more necessary than ever,” said Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal, speaking to Euronews.

As the Estoril 2023 Conferences gathers momentum, participants are immersed in crucial debates about the future of our planet, which illustrates the need for change.