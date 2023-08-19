EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Sweden beats Australia 2-0 to win another bronze at Women's World Cup

Sweden's Johanna Kaneryd, right, and Australia's Clare Hunt during the Women's World Cup third-place playoff between Australia and Sweden in Brisbane, Australia, Aug. 19, 2023
Sweden's Johanna Kaneryd, right, and Australia's Clare Hunt during the Women's World Cup third-place playoff between Australia and Sweden in Brisbane, Australia, Aug. 19, 2023 Copyright Tertius Pickard/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews  with AP
The Swedes proved once again they're tough to beat after a semifinal loss, extending their perfect record in third-place matches to four with the victory in Brisbane.

Sweden won yet another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over tournament co-host Australia.

It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated the host nation during a run to the semifinals for the first time.

The tournament has set attendance records, had packed fan zones around the country, and two of Australia's matches became the most-watched programs on domestic commercial TV in 20 years.

Ultimately, it ended with back-to-back losses.

Rolfo converted from the penalty spot with a low, curling left-foot shot in the 30th minute after Australian defender Clare Hunt was penalized after a VAR review after tripping up Stina Blackstenius.

Asllani’s well-timed strike to finish off a long-range Swedish counterattack in the 62nd sealed the win.

European champions England and Spain are meeting in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

