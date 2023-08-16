Sziget Festival wraps up in Hungary after six days of partying

Billed as one of Europe’s top music events, the Sziget Festival wrapped up in Hungary on Tuesday after six days of partying.

Attended by some 420,000 people from around the world, the event closed with a performance by one of the biggest pop stars of our time, Billie Eilish.

Naftali, who came to Hungary from Israel, gave Euronews some tips on how to cope with the constant partying.

"A lot of energy drinks, a lot of coffee, like every morning, every afternoon, you know, all the time," he said. "And just party hard, search the craziest parties and go into them and just like be with the music and feel good."

Tickets go on sale on Thursday for the next festival, which gets underway on 7 August 2024.

