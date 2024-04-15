Hungarian opposition demands early election at campaign launch

By Euronews with AP

If by 9 June, the majority of the country declares they do not want to be governed by the Orbán regime, they will fight for early elections, says the Hungarian opposition party.

The opposition DK, MSZP and Párbeszéd parties have entered into a joint strategic cooperation agreement, which says they will cooperate in the upcoming European Parliament and municipal elections. According to DK MEP Klára Dobrev, the state of Hungary has collapsed at all levels - including healthcare, education, prices, and environmental protection.

"The collapse of a house does not begin with the walls and the roof, it is already the end, not the beginning. One of the surest signs of collapse is when the foundations begin to crack. This is exactly what is happening with Fidesz," said Dobrev. "Today, for the vast majority, this government is simply a shame to support, and the most important binding material of any party's foundation is the faith and pride of the members and supporters that they are serving a good cause."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his speech after he was re-elected as party president of the Hungarian Fidesz party in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 18, 2023. Associated Press

According to Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony, progress can only be achieved if Hungary remains free and and on the side of justice.

"On 9 June, fate will make it so that we decide on Europe and our own settlements at the same time. I believe that today this decision is the same, that free local governments are the bridgeheads of the republican idea and European Hungary," said Karácsony. "Let's preserve these bridgeheads, preserve to build on them so that we can retake our entire country in the coming years."

The lead candidate of the Party of European Socialists, Nicolas Schmit, dubbed Orbán's policies reckless, irresponsible, and undemocratic.

"Since Fidesz came to power, the rule of law has been continuously destroyed, step by step Orbán transformed this country into a system that gives him full power and his friends full access to state resources and money," said Schmit.

In his speech, Schmit stressed that their message to anti-democratic actors is: no cooperation, no coalition, neither with Orbán nor with the extreme right. as he put it, "this is their red line."