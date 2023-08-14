Spain is determined to reach the Women's World Cup final for the first time, as it faces off against Sweden in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

In a highly anticipated showdown, Spain will lock horns with Sweden at Eden Park in New Zealand on Tuesday for a place Women's World Cup final.

ADVERTISEMENT

La Roja, under the guidance of coach Jorge Vilda, is determined to make history by reaching the showpiece match for the first time.

Despite facing criticism over their performance, Spain's resilience was evident as they overcame the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarter-finals, after a 4-0 loss to Japan in the group stage.

They will be up against a tough Swedish side, eager to maintain its momentum after defeating former champions USA and Japan.

This will be Sweden's fifth Women's World Cup semi-final appearance.

Spain's offensive prowess, illustrated by their tournament-leading 15 goals, could be the key to overcoming Sweden's solid defence, which has only conceded two goals so far.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will face off against either England or co-host Australia, who will play their semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday.

Australia has had an unforgettable competition. Their quarter-final victory against France on penalties was the most watched TV event since the 2000 Olympics.

The Matildas have captured the hearts of their nation, but before the attention turns back to them, the eyes of the footballing world will be on both Spain and Sweden in Auckland.