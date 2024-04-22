By Mark Temnycky

Euronews spoke with Ukrainian national team and Shakhtar Donetsk fullback Yukhym Konoplya about the country's recent qualification for EURO 2024, as well as the ongoing Russian invasion, and how football has been impacted by the war.

Earlier in March, Ukraine's national football team defeated Iceland to secure qualification for EURO 2024.

The result will see Ukraine compete in European football’s most prestigious competition this summer, facing Belgium, Romania, and Slovakia in the group stage in Germany.

Qualifying for the European Championships is significant for any country. But for Ukraine, a country that has been ravaged by Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression for more than two years, playing in the tournament will mean much more.

Euronews: On March 26, Ukraine qualified for the European Championships. What does qualification for EURO 2024 mean for the Ukrainian national team and the country?

Yukhym Konoplya: Qualification is very significant. Not only were Ukrainians hoping that Ukraine would qualify, but observers from all over the world were supporting our team.

We received many congratulations from our citizens and our soldiers. As a team, we celebrated these successes, but qualification for the EUROs was for the nation’s defenders.

Euronews: The EUROs are one of the world’s most-watched sporting competitions. There will be much coverage of Ukraine during the competition. How can Ukraine use the European Championships to remind the world about Russia’s ongoing invasion?

Yukhym Konoplya: Ukrainian footballers in Ukraine and across Europe are constantly speaking with one another on how to keep the international focus on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Many people in Europe are aware of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and during the EUROs, there will be additional spotlights on the war.

A Polish football fan shows his support to Ukraine during the International friendly match between Scotland and Poland in Glasgow, March 2022 AP Photo/Scott Heppell

Euronews: What influence has the Russian invasion of Ukraine had on football in Ukraine? How have Ukrainian footballers helped their country during the war?

Yukhym Konoplya: At the start of the war, there was nothing. For half a year, all football ceased and the season ended.

Currently, it is very hard for footballers. Matches are constantly interrupted or stalled because of Russian missile attacks, and it is mentally and physically very demanding on footballers.

We hope that football will return to pre-war times.

Euronews: Many international observers believe that the war began in February 2022, but the invasion first began in April 2014. Millions of Ukrainians, including members of the Shakhtar Donetsk club, had to leave Donetsk. Can you please share what this experience has been like for the members and families of the club?

Yukhym Konoplya: The initial Russian invasion of 2014 was very difficult. I was still a child and with the Shakhtar Donetsk Academy when the 2014 war began.

At the time, I did not understand what was happening. I had to leave my parents when Shakhtar relocated.

The constant relocations were difficult for everyone involved, and it was hard to see family members. Some were unable to see their family members because of it.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema challenges with Shakhtar's Yukhym Konoplya during the Champions League group F at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, October 2022 AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

At the start, I would visit my parents every few months, or they would visit me. We would see each other as frequently as we could given the circumstances.

As for the club, the first team was constantly looking for a new home. We played in Lviv, then Kharkiv, then Lviv. We finally settled in Kyiv.

Euronews: Some players have also been actively involved in the war, such as the Stand of Heroes Foundation. Can you talk more about the Heroes Never Die Program?

Yukhym Konoplya: The Heroes Never Die Program is one way how Ukrainian footballers help football supporters who are fighting and volunteering on the front.

There are also individuals defending the country who formerly played football.

We need everyone to remain united and strong. We need to continue believing in our defenders and help them where we can.

A fan in the stands ahead of the Game4Ukraine charity soccer match at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, August 2023 AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

We have raised funds for weapons, drones, and other important materials for the defenders.

We have sold our shirts and boots, where people purchase these items, and these funds are used to help the defenders.

Euronews: Finally, how can the international community continue to provide aid to Ukraine during Russia’s unnecessary and unjust war?

Providing them with the materials and equipment they need is the most important thing to help them win the war.

Mark Temnycky is a journalist covering Eurasian affairs and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.