WATCH: Can Germany get back on track ahead of the Euros?

Can the German International football team hold their nerve and turn around their fortunes as hosts of the European Championships?

ADVERTISEMENT

Germany has battled a decade-long struggle to reclaim its footballing prowess after being celebrated for its 2014 World Cup triumph. The national team's decline has been evident in the last decade, so will Germany be able to recapture its past glory?

As hosts of this summer's European Championships, the German team seeks redemption after disappointing tournament performances. There were also troubles off the pitch. In an unprecedented move, they dismissed their coach, Hansi Flick, last September. Under new leadership, coach Julien Naglesmann, optimism emerges from recent friendly victories. Yet speculation swirls around Nagelsmann's future and the potential recruitment of Jurgen Klopp, who is leaving his post at Liverpool in the summer.

Yet, the true test awaits in this year's European Championship, where their readiness to contend for the trophy will be scrutinised. The German football team stands at a pivotal moment in time, hoping to bounce back on the international stage.