PSG and Al-Hilal agree on €90m transfer fee for Neymar

The announcement was made by Saudi media on X, formerly known as Twitter, making the transaction the most valuable in PSG's history.

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal Monday finalised a two-season transfer deal for 31-year-old Brazilian football player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, known commonly as Neymar, according to Saudi sports media Arriyadiyah.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Officially, Al Hilal closes the contract for two seasons with Brazilian Neymar from Paris Saint Germain (PSG)," the sports media outlet noted on its X platform account, formerly known as Twitter.

So far, the Saudi club has not reacted to this information but is expected to make the announcement in the coming hours.

The media has not indicated the amount of the transfer fee or how much Neymar would receive per season. But according to French newspapers, all parties involved have agreed to close the deal that includes, in addition to the around €90 million for PSG, a contract for Neymar for which he would receive about €100 million per year.

With these figures, it would be the most valuable sales transaction in PSG's history.

Both the coach, Luis Enrique, and the sporting director, Luis Campos, told the striker last week that they will not count on him for the next season.

With a contract signed until 2027, PSG was looking to secure the summer departure of Neymar, who never lived up to the expectations of his high-profile signing in 2017 from Barcelona for €222 million, which remains the most expensive in history