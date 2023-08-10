Tottenham and Bayern Munich agree €110 fee for Harry Kane

Kane, aged 30, has one year left on his contract with Spurs and must now make a decision about whether or not to leave.

Tottenham and Bayern have reportedly reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Harry Kane - for a deal worth more than 100 million euros - and now it is up to the striker to decide whether he wants to make a move to the German side.

Kane, who is the second highest-scoring player in Premier League history with 213 goals, is entering the last year of his contract at Spurs and can leave as a free agent in 2024. This puts pressure on Tottenham to sell him this summer if the club is to get any money for its star player.

Kane reached the Champions League final with Tottenham in 2019. However, he has never lifted a major trophy at the club and the team's progress has stalled. An eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season meant Tottenham failed to qualify for European competition.

The three-time Premier League top scorer could be the key to revitalising Bayern, which lacked a focused goal-scoring threat through the centre last season after Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona.

Bayern needed goal difference to beat Borussia Dortmund to the German title on the final day of a turbulent season in which its top Bundesliga scorer was Serge Gnabry with 14 goals. Two years ago, Lewandowski hit the back of the net a record 41 times.

There will be pressure to succeed immediately. Bayern’s last high-profile signing from the Premier League, Sadio Mané, was widely considered a flop after his arrival from Liverpool a year ago.

Mané’s departure for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and the sale of defender Lucas Hernández to Paris Saint-Germain helped to free up funds to sign Kane.

Kane’s move is also a symbolic moment for the England team, whose players are generally reluctant to leave the riches of the Premier League.

No permanent England captain has played for a club outside England since David Beckham at Real Madrid in 2006. England’s squad for its most recent games was entirely Premier League-based after Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham withdrew injured.