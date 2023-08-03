The transfer window: Who has made the best signings so far?

With just a few weeks left before the window shuts, Football Now takes a look at some of the biggest moves this summer and whether can we expect more big-money moves.

The countdown to the start of the European football season is on. Clubs across the continent are putting their final preparations together before the big kick-off. Fitness is the primary focus on the training pitch, but behind the scenes, the scramble for last-minute signings continues ahead of the transfer window deadline on September 1st.

As usual, plenty of money has been spent in the English Premier League. Transfers in midfield have dominated this summer, with many teams looking to fix issues in that area of the pitch ahead of the new season.

Top-flight club Liverpool FC has shaken up their squad by signing World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in Germany. However, the unexpected losses of their captain Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq and dominant defensive midfielder Fabinho, to Al-Ittihad sees a need for one or two extra new faces.

There's been a lot of movement in Manchester too. Man City said goodbye to captain Ikay Gundogan. The treble-winning legend departed for Barcelona just weeks after lifting the club's first-ever European Cup. Over at Old Trafford, United have raided rivals Chelsea for England international Mason Mount. The academy graduate fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge last season.

The biggest signing so far, however, is undoubtedly that of Declan Rice moving to Arsenal. Ultimately, it took a club-record £105 million transfer fee to convince West Ham to sell him. After finishing runners-up in the league last season, fans of the Gunners believe this signing will be the fairy dust they need to finish top of the table next year.

Declan Rice became Arsenal's most expensive ever signing this summer Alex Brandon/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

"The statement of the signing is absolutely massive. One that very rarely I've seen in my lifetime as an Arsenal fan," explained Alex Batt, Arsenal fan and Academy Manager for GiveMeSport.

"He brings so much depth to our midfield, which was a real weak spot last year. He can play as a defensive midfielder, box-to-box, and even as a centre-back if needed. It stands out as the summer signing, and not just for Arsenal either."

Over in Spain, Real Madrid has managed to land one of Europe's hottest properties. When leaving German club Borussia Dortmund, England star Jude Bellingham had several options. He could've gone to the Premier League, where Liverpool and the champions, Manchester City, are known admirers. But he chose the Bernabeu, a reminder that Madrid is still the ultimate destination for the continent's young and brightest talents. At the signing ceremony, Bellingham was handed the iconic No. 5 shirt, previously worn by legendary club player and manager Zinedine Zidane.

Jude Bellingham chose Real Madrid over some of England's biggest clubs Jeffrey McWhorter/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

"Number 5 at Real Madrid is a big deal," Spanish journalist Jorge Lopez-Torrecilla told Football Now. "Players like Zidane and Fabio Cannavaro have worn that jersey, which shows his willingness to thrive at Madrid. He's not afraid of the challenge. He knows what's at stake. He won't just be aspiring to be the best midfielder at the club, but to be the best midfielder in the world."

Meanwhile, the most significant move in France was the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi. After two years in Paris, he failed to hit the heights previously seen in Spain with Barcelona. The living legend opted for a new challenge in the MLS with David Beckham's expansion team, Inter Miami.

A signing of this magnitude will undoubtedly increase stateside soccer's popularity. Lizzy Becherano from90min Football believes the USA is unprepared for 'Messi fever'.

"I'm not sure the average American quite understands the global impact Messi is about to have on Major League Soccer. It's about to turn the league into an international stage."

"Inter Miami currently plays in a relatively small stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Now you're going to have fans coming from all around the world to see Messi play like it's the Nou Camp when the capacity doesn't compare. I don't think the country as a whole has realised how much of a global brand Inter Miami is about to come."

Lionel Messi is already lighting up soccer in the USA following his summer move Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

It's been a transfer window full of talking points, and the season hasn't even kicked off yet. With record-breaking moves in the Premier League. New stars taking up their place in La Liga. The superstar that is Lionel Messi took us all by surprise and left for the USA. Plus, an influx of players are heading to the new kid on the football block Saudi Arabia. There is still time for players to sign on the dotted line, as the summer transfer window is still open.