By Euronews

In this latest episode of the Global Conversation, Euronews speaks with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Nagorno-Karabakh has been the stage of some of the most violent episodes in the south Caucasus’ recent history. Despite a ceasefire deal brokered by Russia in 2020, tensions are far from over.

The United States and the European Union have been playing a bigger role in mediating the crisis - since the vacuum left by Russia (a more traditional regional power broker, now bogged down in Ukraine). And the talks have been filling people with hope of lasting peace.

But the latest developments surrounding disagreements over the Lachin Corridor and claims that Azerbaijan is blocking the only passageway connecting Armenia to Armenians inside Nagorno-Karabakh, seem to indicate the road to peace will be a long one.

We negotiated for months to be able to sit down with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan - involved in one of the longest-lasting conflicts in the world.

Euronews asked the same questions to both Azarbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan - and offered them a chance to express their points of view without interruption or contest.

Prime Minister Pashinyan said "not only there can, but there must be peace," while President Aliyev said "I think it is right to be hopeful."

The idea was to give both sides a platform to express their views about the conflict and about the chances for peace.

Watch the full Global Conversation video, hosted by Euronews' international correspondent Anelise Borges in the player above.