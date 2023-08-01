Euronews investigates recent claims and counter-claims of aid blockades and gun running in the south Caucasus.

A small mountain road is at the heart of a simmering international dispute in the south Caucasus.

Azerbaijan claims it is used by Armenians to smuggle weapons and precious minerals. Armenia’s contention is that it is a vital supply route for humanitarian aid convoys that Azerbaijan is blocking at a customs post it opened in April 2023.

The so-called Lachin corridor is the only route from Armenia to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over the territory since the Soviet era, with an armistice brokered by Russia ending the most recent conflict in 2020.

Euronews' international correspondent Anelise Borges visited the Lachin corridor and spoke to people living on both sides of the mountain track.

Watch her report in the video player above.