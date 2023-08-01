EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan rebuilds homes in Lachin area

The city of Lachin. In 2020, control of the Lachin district was transferred to Azerbaijan.
By Anelise Borges  with wires

In western Azerbaijan, the city of Lachin feels like a vast construction site. Everywhere you look, efforts to erase the scars of the last all-out war between Armenia and Azerbaijan are evident.

In 2020, Azerbaijan regained most of that surrounding territory and pieces of Nagorno-Karabakh itself in a war which killed about 6,800 soldiers. 

Under a Russia-brokered armistice, transit along the Lachin Corridor was to continue under the guarantee of Russian peacekeepers.

According to Armenian media, trucks and foreign diplomats are currently in the village of Kornidzor on Armenia’s border with Nagorno-Karabakh, which is at one end of the Lachin Corridor.

Euronews' international correspondent Anelise Borges spoke to people who are returning to the city, some for the first time since the first war from 1988-1994. 

