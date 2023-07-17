Tour de France warning for 'selfie spectators' after horrific crashes

By Euronews with AP

Race fans are told to be more aware amid fears someone taking a selfie caused the latest pile-up.

Fans at the Tour de France have been urged to behave better at cycling's biggest race after another mass crash marred the 15th stage on Sunday.

The latest accident took place after 51km when a spectator on the side of the road inadvertently touched American rider Sepp Kuss and sent him to the ground.

Fans gathering on the sides of roads and in villages as riders pass by is part of the tradition — and charm — of the Tour, but many spectators can take too many risks, including when they run alongside riders in mountain ascents.

This latest incident, which involved around two dozen riders, led to appeals from several teams at the Tour.

Shortly after the incident, the official tour's Twitter account retweeted a video showing a near-miss as a rider ducked under a spectator's outstretched arm, urging people to pay attention to the riders.

The overall leader after this stage urged people to "please, just enjoy the race".

“I’d like to tell the spectators to enjoy the race and be there to cheer for us without standing on the road or pouring beers on us," Jonas Vingegaard said.

“Please be careful. So that the party remains a party for the riders, but also for you. You don’t need a cell phone to create mind-blowing memories,” the Cofidis team said amid unverified reports that the spectator who caused the crash was taking a selfie.

The Ineos Grenadiers team said “please give the riders room to race.”

Organisers also asked fans to “pay attention to the riders” after the incident which did not lead to any withdrawals.

Two years ago, a spectator brandishing a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders led to a massive pileup during the opening stage.