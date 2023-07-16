At least 22 people dead following flooding in South Korea

By Euronews

In South Korea, as least 22 people have died after a week of heavy rains caused landslides, floods, and damage to property and infrastructure.

Countries around the world continue to experience extreme weather events including record high temperatures and flooding.

In South Korea, as least 22 people have died after a week of heavy rains caused landslides, floods, and damage to property and infrastructure.

Nearly 5,000 people were forced to evacuate during the week, with more than 2,000 of them still in shelters. About 140 roads remained closed.

South Korea’s weather agency said some parts of the country will continue to receive heavy rain this weekend.

Meanwhile, in the Indian capital, New Delhi, the Jamuna River has begun to recede after reaching its highest level in 40 years.

With low-lying areas of the city still flooded, thousand have been forced to evacuate to higher grounds and makeshift camps have been set up across the city.

In Belgium, officials are commemorating those who died in the catastrophic floods which hit Northern Europe exactly two years ago.

It claimed more than 220 lives, mostly in Belgium and Germany.

Last year, the European Commission’s vice-president and Green Deal chief, Frans Timmermans, suggested formalising 15 July as a memorial day for victims of climate change.