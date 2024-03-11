EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Climate activists alongside Greta Thunberg block the Swedish parliament

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, third from left, and other protesters, block the entrance of the Swedish Parliament during a climate protest in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, third from left, and other protesters, block the entrance of the Swedish Parliament during a climate protest in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday. Copyright Christine Olsson/TT/Christine Olsson TT News Agency
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Climate activists, alongside Greta Thunberg, demonstrated in front of the Swedish parliament by blocking entrances, urging for radical changes to address the climate crises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 40 activists, holding signs with messages like "Climate Justice Now," positioned themselves in front of at least two entrances to the 349-seat Riksdagen, including the main doorway. Local Swedish media indicated that lawmakers used alternative entrances.

Expressing frustration, Thunberg addressed local media saying, "The climate justice movement has, for decades, been repeating the same message over and over again, like a broken record, and we feel like we are not being heard."

Climate activists have accused fossil fuel companies of intentionally hindering the global transition to renewable energy to make more profits.

Greta Thunberg, 21, has brought together a global youth movement, demanding stronger action against climate change, stemming from her weekly protests outside the Swedish parliament since 2018.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Ship bringing food aid to Gaza still waiting in Cyprus

Holy month of Ramadan starts for Muslims in Middle East in the midst of war

Greta Thunberg cleared of public order charge during London oil conference protest

Sweden global warming Protests Greta Thunberg Climate crisis climate change