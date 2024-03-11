By Euronews with AP

Climate activists, alongside Greta Thunberg, demonstrated in front of the Swedish parliament by blocking entrances, urging for radical changes to address the climate crises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 40 activists, holding signs with messages like "Climate Justice Now," positioned themselves in front of at least two entrances to the 349-seat Riksdagen, including the main doorway. Local Swedish media indicated that lawmakers used alternative entrances.

Expressing frustration, Thunberg addressed local media saying, "The climate justice movement has, for decades, been repeating the same message over and over again, like a broken record, and we feel like we are not being heard."

Climate activists have accused fossil fuel companies of intentionally hindering the global transition to renewable energy to make more profits.

Greta Thunberg, 21, has brought together a global youth movement, demanding stronger action against climate change, stemming from her weekly protests outside the Swedish parliament since 2018.