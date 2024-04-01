Hot temperatures send Cypriots to the beach on National Day

By Euronews

Temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius on 1 April sending Cypriots to the beach on Cyprus National Day.

Cyprus National Day - 1 April - saw temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius, sending thousands of Cypriots to the island's beaches.

The beaches in Ayia Napa and Protaras were flooded with people unbothered by the fact such temperatures are well above normal for April.

Cyprus is enjoying the summer temperatures due to high pressures in the region.

According to weather forecasts, the summer weather on the island will continue throughout the week.

