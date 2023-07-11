By Euronews

Russia has 'no red lines' on nuclear attacks - Ukrainian minister

The catastrophic collapse of the Kakhovka dam has raised fears that Russia might stage an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to cause panic and quell Ukrainian advances on the frontline, Ukraine’s energy minister claimed on Monday.

Herman Halushchenko said the dam's destruction, while under Russian control in the Kherson region, warrants the level of alarm Ukraine’s leadership has raised in recent weeks, alleging Moscow might attack Europe's largest nuclear plant.

Halushchenko said he and Zelenskyy warned as early as October 2022 that the Russians could plant mines to blow up the Kakhovka dam.

“For many, many people it sounded ridiculous … and when it happened everybody understood that there are no red lines for them,” he said. “And of course, it’s all connected to the counter-offensive operation, and after Kakhovka, the one tool they still have is Zaporizhzhia.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged last week, citing intelligence reports, that Russian troops placed “objects resembling explosives” on top of several power units to “simulate” an attack.

This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. AP/Planet Labs PBC

Drone and satellite images reportedly showed unidentified white objects on the roof of the plant’s fourth power unit, but Ukrainian leaders have so far been unable to provide further evidence.

Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute and satellite image expert, said the objects appeared to be placed on the unit’s turbine hall. If it turns out to be a bomb, it is unlikely to cause serious damage to the reactor, he added.

Zaporizhzhia was seized by Russia early on in the war in March 2022. Since then, Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant, amid fears of a nuclear accident.

Ukrainian firefighters shelled

Ukraine's State Emergency Service shared a video on Monday of firefighters coming under enemy shelling while extinguishing a fire in the eastern Donetsk region.

According to Ukrainian officials, the event took place in the city of Kostiantynivka.

Firefighters could be seen seeking refuge inside a fire engine before promptly departing.

Ukraine's Emergency Situations Ministry reported that nobody was injured.

The city of Kostiantynivka in the occupied Donetsk region was also attacked on 2 July, injuring two.

At least six were killed when a Russian missile struck the city in early April.

Ukraine 'de facto' in NATO, says Zelenkyy

Ukraine is already in effect a member of NATO since most of the alliance stands with the war-torn nation, Zelenskyy said on Monday.

“The security reality here on NATO's eastern flank depends on Ukraine. When we applied to join NATO, we were frank: Ukraine is de facto already in the alliance," he said.

Zelenskyy also indicated that more military aid to Ukraine will be announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

“I am sure that there could be positive news regarding weapons for our men from Vilnius,” Zelenskyy said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has maintained that Ukraine will not be granted membership while it is still at war with Russia.

Stoltenberg added that the Vilnius meeting will not issue a formal invitation to Ukraine, contrary to Zelenskyy's nightly address.

NATO's summit will begin on Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.