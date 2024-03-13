Video. WATCH: Rescuers search rubble after missile strike on Ukraine

Rescuers work to save lives following a Russian missile strike in the Dontesk region.
Ukrainian rescue workers have recovered a 13-year-old girl from the rubble, following a deadly Russian missile strike hit the eastern city of Myrnohrad. 

Two were killed and five others wounded.

