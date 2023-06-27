EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

At least two dead and 22 injured after Russian missiles strike eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk

At least two people are dead after a Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, 27 June, 2023.
At least two people are dead after a Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, 27 June, 2023. Copyright YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP or licensors
By Euronews  with AFP

At least two people were killed and 22 wounded in a Russian rocket strike that hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko announced on Tuesday.

At least two people have been killed and 22 were wounded in a Russian rocket strike that hit a restaurant in the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko announced on Tuesday. 

"Two people died and 22 were injured, including a child. A restaurant and several houses were damaged," Klymenko said on Telegram, adding that other victims may still be under the rubble.

You might also like

Ukraine war: Ukraine army makes gains, new arms deal, Prigozhin arrives in Belarus

Ukraine war: Counteroffensive grinds on in the aftermath of Wagner attempted coup

Wagner chief says Ukraine never threatened to attack Russia

Hot Topic

Learn more about

Ukraine war