By Euronews with AFP

At least two people were killed and 22 wounded in a Russian rocket strike that hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko announced on Tuesday.

"Two people died and 22 were injured, including a child. A restaurant and several houses were damaged," Klymenko said on Telegram, adding that other victims may still be under the rubble.