WATCH: Rescuers pull woman alive from the rubble of destroyed Kramatorsk building

Ukraine’s national police have released a video purporting to show rescuers pulling a woman alive from underneath the rubble of a building in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, which was hit by a Russian missile in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Two people were killed and two others injured by the airstrikes, which the governor of the Donetsk region said had destroyed five homes and damaged about two dozen others.

The airstrikes were the latest in a series of Russian attacks which have ramped up across Ukraine in recent weeks.