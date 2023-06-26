By Johannes Pleschberger

More and more people are taking drugs globally, according to a United Nations report, which says the number of those who inject stimulants is 18% higher than previously estimated.

More and more people are taking drugs globally. That's according to a United Nations report which says the number of those who inject stimulants is 18% higher than previously estimated.

In Vienna, there has been a significant increase in drug-related deaths.

A morphine addict who wished to remain anonymous has been abusing drugs for 30 years.

"I take drugs too, yes," he said. "I'm set on morphine, a side use here and there. In Vienna, there are more and more people selling opiates. It's already getting out of hand. The drugs are getting cheaper and cheaper."

Another anonymous morphine addict, said he started taking drugs at the age of thirteen.

"The new people who are just starting to take drugs, I think they underestimate it, in fact they underestimate it a lot," he said. "So the young people, they consume and consume and they don't even know what they are consuming."

UNODC Drug Report 2023 Euronews

Nearly 300 million people globally used drugs in 2021 according to the latest UNODC World Drug Report.

This figure is 23% higher than the previous 10 years .

The most common addictive substance is cannabis, followed by opiates, amphetamines, cocaine and ecstasy.

1 in 5 drug users are in treatment Euronews

Consequently there are nearly 40 million cases of people who suffer from drug use disorders.

That number has skyrocketed by 45% in the last ten years. Only one in five people are in treatment.

The good news is that more people can now be reached said Angela Me, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Research and Trend Analysis chief.

"We've seen actually with the COVID pandemic, many countries have adopted innovative ways in order to reach the drug users with the services. And so this innovation now proves to be really increasing also the number of people that can be reached and even new patients are coming to treatment. So that gives a sign of hope," Me explained.