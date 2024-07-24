EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

France set to host 2030 Winter Olympics, subject to conditions

Olympic rings.
Olympic rings. Copyright Mark Lennihan/1992 AP
Copyright Mark Lennihan/1992 AP
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied
This article was originally published in French

The International Olympic Committee has chosen the French Alps to host the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, but this decision is dependent on receiving a financial guarantee from the new French government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Olympic Committee named the French Alps as the host for the 2030 Winter Games on Wednesday, though the decision is subject to certain conditions.

While presenting the bid to IOC members in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron assured the committee that the government formed after the 2024 Summer Games in Paris would handle all outstanding organisational and financial guarantees.

IOC members accepted his guarantees and voted their approval.

The French bid, the IOC's sole candidate with exclusive negotiating rights since November, centred on ski resorts in the French Alps and ice sports venues in the coastal city of Nice.

National governments in Olympic host countries need to formally underwrite financial and security promises that are essential to organise and run the Games.

However, France currently only has a caretaker government after legislative elections this month failed to deliver a governing majority for any political bloc or party.

Despite the deadlock, French organisers of the 2030 project remained confident that they would secure the necessary guarantees from whichever political bloc ultimately forms the next government and proposes a prime minister for Macron’s approval.

The IOC has set an October 1 deadline for the guarantees. According to IOC President Thomas Bach, the National Assembly elected this month must ratify the document by March 1, 2025.

Due to the hung parliament resulting from the legislative elections, Macron has been unable to appoint a new prime minister. He said that the current caretaker administration will remain in place through the Paris Olympics, which end on August 11.

But, France's political uncertainty could continue for weeks or even months after the Games if the new parliament's divided minority groups fail to unite behind a prime ministerial candidate.

The Winter Olympics have been held in France three times before: in Chamonix in 1924, Grenoble in 1968, and Albertville in 1992.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

No concrete security threat to Paris Olympics, says Interior Minister

Will France's beloved pétanque ever make it to the Olympics?

France brings in its army to up security ahead of Paris Olympics 

France Emmanuel Macron International Olympic Committee Winter Olympics Sport