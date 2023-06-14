Real Madrid confirm signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

By Euronews with SNTV

The England international will be unveiled to Real Madrid fans this Thursday.

Describing him as one of the 'biggest talents in world football', Real Madrid on Wednesday confirmed the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

At just 19 years of age, Bellingham had already established himself among the most sought-after players in football, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) among his admirers.

But he has chosen to join 14-time European champions Madrid on a six-year contract.

″Thank you everyone associated with BVB and the fans for everything over the last three years," Bellingham said in a statement on Dortmund's website: "It was an honour to wear your jersey so many times whether it was in the high or low moments.

"While I’m happy about my next destination I will never forget the journey I went on to get there.″

The Spanish giants will reportedly pay €103 million for the 19-year-old, in addition to various potential add-ons.

If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach €133.9 million.

Real Madrid will also be looking to sign a striker after Karim Benzema left the club for Saudi side Al-Ittihad. With news that Kylian Mbappé will not be extending his contract with PSG, it could be third time lucky for the Spanish to sign the French forward.