By Galina Polonskaya

Kazakhstan has hosted a two-day international fourm, inviting delegates from around the world to Astana.

More than a thousand delegates from around the world have been debating global issues at the two-day Astana International Forum in Kazakhstan.

In his welcome speech, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: “In the face of global challenges, we remain committed to global cooperation by championing dialogue, trade, multilateralism and the exchange of ideas.”

The Deputy foreign minister of the oil-rich Central Asian country told Euronews it values trade and other ties with Europe.

“We are now on the edge of really changing the relations with the EU as we think that this relationships can branch out beyond the traditional energy cooperation and supplying of Kazakh oil to Europe," said Roman Vassilenko.

