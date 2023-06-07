By Euronews with AP

According to police, one of the victims was an 18-year-old male student who had just graduated while the other was a 36-year-old man who attended the ceremony.

Seven people were shot, two fatally, when gunfire rang out on Tuesday outside a downtown theatre in Richmond, in the US State of Virginia, where a high school graduation ceremony had just ended, causing hundreds of attendees to flee in panic, weep and clutch their children, authorities and witnesses said.

A 19-year-old suspect tried to escape on foot but was arrested and will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder, Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said during a nighttime news conference at which he confirmed the two fatalities.

Five others were wounded by the gunfire outside the state capital's city-owned Altria Theater, which is across the street from a large, grassy park and in the middle of the Virginia Commonwealth University campus. At least 12 others were injured or treated for anxiety due to the mayhem, according to police.

“As they heard the gunfire, it was obviously chaos," Edwards said. "We had hundreds of people in Monroe Park, so people scattered. It was very chaotic at the scene.”

The names of the deceased were not released, but police believe the suspect, who was not immediately identified, knew at least one of the victims.

“This should have been a safe space. People should have felt safe at graduation,” Edwards said.

Richmond Interim Chief of Police Rick Edwards gives a news briefing about a shooting that happened at the Huguenot High School graduation, June 6, 2023, in Richmond, VA AP Photo

“It’s just incredibly tragic that someone decided to bring a gun to this incident and rain terror on our community.”

Six people were brought to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Centre and their conditions ranged from serious to critical late Tuesday, VCU Health System spokesperson Mary Kate Brogan said.

Multiple handguns were recovered. Police initially said two suspects were detained, but Edwards said later that they determined one of them was not involved.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney vowed to ensure anyone responsible faces justice.

"This should not be happening anywhere,” Stoney said.