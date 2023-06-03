Paris Saint Germain Club announces departure of Lionel Messi

By Euronews with AP

Paris Saint Germain Club announces the departure of Lionel Messi after two years. He is set to play his final match for the club against Clermont on Saturday. His contract will expire at the end of June.

The 35-year-old Argentinian was brought to PSG to help the club win the Champions League. Instead, PSG bowed out in the last 16 in both seasons with the World Cup winner in the squad.

Christophe Galtier confirmed on Thursday that the looming end of the season is also the end of Messi's time at PSG.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football," Galtier said. "This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope he will receive the warmest of welcomes."

When he arrived, Messi was sporting a t-shirt saying "Ici C'est Paris" (This is Paris) and was greeted by club fans chanting his name. However, after two seasons, his departure will be less grand.

Despite being the top provider in the league this season with 16 assists, he has been regularly whistled and booed by PSG ultras in recent weeks.

Saturday proved no different as the Argentine forward was, once again, jeered at as he entered the pitch.

Messi in Paris

Messi's adventure in France has been bittersweet. In spite of pretty good statistics, he has been embodying the team’s shortcomings in the view of many PSG fans who have repeatedly whistled his name sarcastically in recent weeks.

After struggling to adapt to the French league — the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored only six league goals in his first 26 games — Messi improved this season as he developed an efficient understanding with forward Kylian Mbappe.

Following a good start to the current campaign, Messi failed to replicate that form since returning from the World Cup that he won with Argentina.

However, Messi's numbers with PSG are not too bad ahead of Saturday’s final match of Ligue 1: according to league statistics, he scored 32 goals in 74 games.

PSG was crowned champion for a record 11th time last weekend, ahead of Lens and Marseille. With the top three spots settled, the focus will be on Lille, Rennes and Monaco. They are battling for the two remaining European places.

