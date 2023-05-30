By Scott Reid

A watchdog is investigating complaints over the level of force used by officers against the "distressed" elderly woman.

An investigation has been launched after a 90-year-old woman had a taser pointed at her and a spit hood put over her head, following a dispute with her carer.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman was distressed and allegedly spat at one officer when they were called to her home in the Peckham area of the UK capital.

She was handcuffed and taken to hospital, but not arrested.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, a watchdog, is investigating what happened.

In a statement sent to Euronews, a spokesperson from the organisation said: “We can confirm we are investigating the force used by Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers after they detained a 90-year-old woman in Peckham earlier this month."

The spokesperson added: "We understand a woman was restrained, handcuffed and had a spit hood applied. A taser was deployed but not discharged and the woman was taken to hospital."

The police force had voluntarily referred itself to the watchdog, they continued.

"We have also received a public complaint concerning the level of force that was used and the injuries it is alleged the woman sustained, including cuts and bruising on both her wrists and one arm."

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh accepted the incident raised "a number of questions that need to be answered."

"While I do not wish to pre-judge this process, officers know that they must be able to justify any use of force or restraint and we will expect that of the officers involved in this incident," she added.

"They also know that we expect them to show compassion and to adjust their approach in real-time according to the circumstances they are faced with."