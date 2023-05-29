By Euronews

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina reports with all the latest updates from the war in Ukraine

Russia launched its largest attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv over the weekend and then again on Monday morning.

On the 28th of May Russian forces conducted the biggest Shahed drone strike against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion with 59 Shahed drones.

Ukrainian air defences managed to shoot down more than 40 "air targets," including drones and missiles, that were moving toward Kyiv.

The UK defence ministry said:

In recent weeks, elements of the 31st Brigade of Russia’s Airborne Forces have likely moved from the Svatove-Kreminna area to reinforce Bakhmut’s flanks.

The transfer of these other Russian units to Bakhmut may further slow Russian efforts in other areas.

